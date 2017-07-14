Entire might of Syrian airpower delivered unto ISIS

By Andrew Illingworth – 14/07/2017

BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:40 P.M.) – Today the entire might of the Syrian Arab Air Force (SyAAF) was deployed against ISIS throughout Syria. From Hama, to Homs, to Raqqa and Deir Ezzor, the SyAAF mustered every airworthy warplane in its arsenal, loaded them up with bombs, rockets, cannon rounds and missiles and unleashed it upon the terrorist group.

The recent ceasefire established between the United States and Russia in southern Syria has, for the time being, made it possible for the SyAAF to employ all of its combat aviation against the forces of the Islamic State.

Airstrikes by the SyAAF were observed in the eastern Hama countyside (including Abu Hanaya and Salbah), the countryside of eastern Homs (namely Hamimah), rural Raqqa (with bombing reported in al-Shajeri, Khirbet Halul and al-Zamlah) and, finally, the area in and around the strategic city of Deir Ezzor (including al-Kannamat, Huwyjat Saqr and the military airport surroundings).

According to a military source exclusive to Al-Masdar News, the airstrikes led to the death of dozens of ISIS fighters, the destruction of several armored vehicles and Toyota pickups fitted with heavy weapons, scores of artillery pieces and countless trenches. Most importantly, today was not a one-off. Unfortunately for the terrorist group, as long as the ceasefire remains in effect, it can expect to receive the exact same degree of punishment from above for many more days to come. Almasdarnews