12/24/2017

“US President Donald Trump should have called me first before moving to recognize the holy city as Israel’s capital,” said Turkish President Tayyp Erdogan Sunday, in contrast to his extreme denunciation of Trump’s decision ever since it was announced on Dec. 6. “We made our call to the US and are continuing to,” he said. “There is no reason not to have a meeting with Trump. Of course, I will call again. I wish he would call me too.”

Debka