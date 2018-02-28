European countries are mediating with the US to amend “deal of century’, says FM

02/28/2018

RAMALLAH, February 28, 2018 (WAFA) – Some European Union countries are negotiating with the US administration to persuade it to amend terms in its so-called “deal of the century” in order to avoid rejecting it, Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki said on Wednesday.

He told Voice of Palestine radio that it was agreed with the EU countries to proceed with these efforts before the US administration announces its “deal of the century” that is being talked about in order to avoid rejecting it.

He said the deal the US intends to put forward soon should include new clauses related to the adoption of the two-state solution and the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, according to the Palestinian understanding, and a halt to settlements.

On the other hand, Malki said that the Palestinian peace initiative recently put forward by President Mahmoud Abbas at the Security Council has been distributed to all countries.

The initiative includes three main points: rejection of the American bias and Israeli violations, implementation of the Arab Peace Initiative and relevant United Nations resolutions, and recognizing the State of Palestine in order to return to the negotiating table.

On the upcoming Arab summit, the foreign minister expected it to be held on April 3 in Saudi Arabia. The delay is attributed to many events in the Arab world, including the upcoming Egyptian elections.

Malki said that a meeting will be held for Arab foreign ministers on Tuesday and Wednesday in Cairo to draft resolutions that will be submitted to the Arab summit.

He stressed that these resolutions are the same as the ones submitted at every meeting and will be added to them the Palestinian peace initiative and recent developments including Israeli targeting of the holy sites and imposing taxes on the churches.

M.K.

english.wafa