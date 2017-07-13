Exclusive: Israel pushes Hamas to release captive IDF soldiers by halting prison visits

The Israeli government has decided to halt visits by families of Hamas terror convicts imprisoned in Israel, as an attempt to pressure the terror group into releasing two missing IDF soldiers’ bodies.

Israel has completely halted prison visits by families of Hamas terrorists as part of an attempt to pressure the terror group into releasing the bodies of two IDF soldiers held in Gaza, Channel 2 News reported exclusively on Thursday.

According to the report, several Israeli security officials have expressed their strong opposition to the move, claiming it was never brought to their knowledge and warning it may result in harsh consequences.

Furthermore, in a letter to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, who promoted the move, Israel’s Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit stated that the decision will be difficult to defend from a legal perspective.

Sources close to Minister Erdan have stated the he is determined to move forward with the decision despite the objections.

Earlier this week, Arab media outlets reported that a negotiation was taking place between Israel and Hamas on returning the two missing soldiers. The soldiers’ families responded by saying they had not received any confirmation to that from a reliable source.

Jerusalem Online