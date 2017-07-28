Exclusive: Netanyahu talks to Trump, proposes land swap plan with Palestinians

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President Donald Trump’s special Middle East envoy and offered for Israel to annex the Gush Etzion settlements in return for handing over the Wadi Ara area to the Palestinian Authority. This is the first time that Netanyahu has publicly offered a deal of this sort.

Judith Abramson

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening (Thursday) with US President Donald Trump’s special Middle East envoy, offering for Israel to annex the Gush Etzion settlements in return for handing over the Wadi Ara area to the Palestinian Authority. This is the first time that Netanyahu has publicly offered a deal of this sort.

Earlier today, Netanyahu visited the Solomon family’s shiva at their home in Elad. Netanyahu spoke with the family members and expressed his condolences following the deadly terror attack that occurred this past Friday, in which the late Yossef, Haya and Elad Solomon were murdered in Halamish.

Jerusalem Online