Mark 4:39 – 4:40

39 And he arose, and rebuked the wind, and said unto the sea, Peace, be still. And the wind ceased, and there was a great calm.

40 And he said unto them, Why are ye so fearful? how is it that ye have no faith?

John 16:33

“These things I have spoken unto you, that in me ye might have peace. In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”

When you feel like you’re in the storm

– No matter what swirls around us,

God promises to be our perfect peace.

He assures us He is constantly with us, strengthening and supporting us. Pray that God will help you

to keep your eyes and focus on Him, not on the circumstances surrounding you. Ask Him to help you

grown in your trust, believing He is faithful to see us through.

Isaiah 41:10

“Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.”