Fierce battle breaks out in east Damascus as Syrian Army troops attempt to advance

BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – An intense battle broke-out today between the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) and Faylaq Al-Rahman inside the ‘Ayn Tarma Triangle of east Damascus, a military source told Al-Masdar this morning.

Backed by heavy airstrikes from their air force, the Syrian Arab Army’s 105th Brigade of the Republican Guard launched a powerful assault in the ‘Ayn Tarma Triangle, resulting in a fierce battle that is still ongoing.

A correspondent in Damascus told Al-Masdar that the Syrian Army has advanced in the ‘Ayn Tarma Triangle; however, it is still too early to tell if they will hold onto these recently captured buildings, as they have yet to fortify their positions.

Meanwhile, in the suburb of Jobar, the Syrian Arab Army is steadily advancing around the Mustafa Mosque and Tayba District, meticulously capturing several buildings from the Faylaq Al-Rahman militants.

