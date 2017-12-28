Firebombs on Joshua’s Tomb

1,000 Jews pray at Joshua’s Tomb in Samaria, as Palestinian Arabs riot and throw firebombs outside.

Orly Harari,

IDF security forces on Wednesday night secured the entrance to Joshua’s Tomb, allowing 1,000 Jews to pray at the site.

The tomb is located in Kafr Kifl Haris, an Arab village in the Efraim Region of Samaria.

As the Jews prayed, Arabs rioted outside, throwing firebombs at security forces. Aftewards, things continued calmly.

Separately, while searching the Arab village of Kafr Jalamah in the Menasheh Region, IDF forces confiscated a vehicle and terror money worth thousands of shekels.

IDF, Shabak (Israel Security Agency), Border Police, and Israel Police arrested 14 wanted suspects in Judea and Samaria. All of those arrested are suspected of involvement in terror activities, “lone wolf” terror attacks, rioting, and violence towards Israeli citizens and security forces.

Israel National News