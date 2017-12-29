Five dead in church attack near Cairo, attacker killed

lved in the attack, but managed to escape.

A picture of the alleged gunman’s corpse published on the official Al-Ahram newspaper’s website showed a bearded man wearing a bulky ammunition vest sprawled on a street.

Egyptians have already taken to Twitter reacting to the incident.

Sandy Beky @SandyBeky When intolerance is desperately trying to destroy what Nature has taught and showed us for thousands of years: only diversity and acceptance of that diversity will guarantee sustainable survival #Helwan #Cairo and all the mourning families throughout

Adel Boulos @BoulosAdel Isis in Egypt today in Helwan city few minutes from where I live! https://fb.me/BjEHmzVb The ISIS group’s affiliate in Egypt has killed dozens of Christians in church bombings and shootings over the past year, and has threatened further attacks against the minority.

Egypt’s Coptic Christians make up about 10 percent of the country’s 93 million people, and are the largest religious minority in the region.

