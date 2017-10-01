FM: Iran to Emerge with More Advanced N. Program If 2015 Deal Collapses

10/01/2017

TEHRAN (FNA)- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif warned that if the US and other states party to the 2015 nuclear deal defy their undertakings, Tehran will revive its halted or restrained nuclear activities with capabilities more advanced than the pre-agreement era.

“If Europe and Japan and Russia and China decided to go along with the United States, then I think that will be the end of the deal,” Zarif said in an interview with The Guardian and the Financial Times newspapers conducted in New York and published on Friday.

The Iranian foreign minister warned that if the agreement collapsed, Iran would emerge with more advanced nuclear technology than the pre-nuclear deal era.

However, the top Iranian diplomat insisted that the technology would not be used to make weapons, in line with Tehran’s obligations under the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

“The deal allowed Iran to continue its research and development. So we have improved our technological base.

“If we decide to walk away from the deal, we would be walking away with better technology. It will always be peaceful, because membership of the NPT is not dependent on this deal. But we will not observe the limitations that were agreed on as part of the bargain in this deal,” he said.

Zarif stressed that Tehran will only abide by the restrictions under the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), if the other signatories – Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China – all remain committed to the deal and defy any subsequent US sanctions.

“Europe should lead,” Zarif said

“There are other options and those options will depend on how the rest of the international community deals with the United States,” he added.

In relevant remarks on Thursday, Zarif underlined that Iran may quit the 2015 nuclear deal with the Group 5+1 Group if the US leaves the agreement.

“If Washington decides to pull out of the deal, Iran has the option of withdrawal and other options,” Zarif said.

The Iranian foreign minister, however, said that if the US stays committed to the nuclear agreement, they will have a better position.

Zarif reiterated that in addition to abandoning the deal, Iran has numerous other options to undertake if US quit the deal.

