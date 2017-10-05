France’s Macron offers to mediate between Erbil, Baghdad

PARIS, France – French President Emmanuel Macron has offered to mediate between Baghdad and Erbil following Kurdistan’s independence referendum.

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi is visiting Paris on the invitation of Macron.

At a joint press conference, Macron expressed his support for Iraq’s stability and territorial integrity. He said, however, that France and others are concerned about the situation in Kurdistan after the referendum, and stressed that dialogue is “the only path” going forward.

“France is ready… to contribute actively to mediation,” he said.

France has historically close relations with Kurdistan and maintains “close ties” with Kurds, Macron said.

The people of Kurdistan voted with an overwhelming majority to seek independence from Iraq in a referendum on September 25.

Baghdad has rejected the result and demanded Kurdistan nullify the vote as a pre-condition for talks, something the Kurdish leadership has refused to do. The central Iraqi government has imposed and threatened a number of punitive measures against the Kurdistan Region in the wake of the vote, including closing airports to international flights, taking steps to exert control over Kurdistan’s oil revenues, and ordering the deployment of troops to disputed areas.

Speaking in Paris, Abadi said he does not want conflict with Kurds. “We don’t want armed confrontation,” he said, qualifying that “federal authority must prevail.”

Macron and Abadi also discussed the war with ISIS and rebuilding Iraq’s economy.

Last updated at 12:18 pm

rudaw