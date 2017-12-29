The Full List: The International Treaties Abbas Seeks to Join to Protest Trump’s Jerusalem Move

Palestinian Authority will hand in documents required for signing 22 international conventions and treaties. List includes an amendment to the Rome Convention, which extends the definition of war crimes to include the use of poison gas

Noa Landau Dec 29, 2017

The Palestinian Authority is about to hand in the documents required for signing on to 22 international conventions and treaties, 18 of which are under United Nations auspices, in protest against the unilateral American recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

The move follows a declaration made in Ramallah by Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas following U.S. President Donald Trump’s December 6 announcement. This step, which is similar to decisions made in the past by Abbas, is intended to augment the recognition of a Palestinian entity as a signatory state to such treaties, similar to other states.

Haaretz has obtained the complete list of the treaties the Palestinians are intent on signing on to, which includes an amendment to the 8th clause of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court, a clause which extends the definition of war crimes to include the use of poison gas. Other conventions on the Palestinian list are:

– Rotterdam Convention on the Prior Informed Consent Procedure for Certain Hazardous Chemicals and Pesticides International Trade (Rotterdam Convention)

– Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants (Stockholm Convention)

– The Convention for the Protection of the Mediterranean Sea Against Pollution (Barcelona Convention)

– The Convention on the Prohibition of Military or Any Modification Techniques (Environmental Modification Convention ENMOD)

– Optional Protocol to the Convention against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (OPCAT)

– Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC)

– Protocol for the Prohibition of the Use in War of Asphyxiating, Poisonous or Other Gases, and of Bacteriological Methods of Warfare (Geneva Protocol)

– Biological Weapons Convention (BWC)

– Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention

– Remnants of War additional protocol one (CCW APV 2006)

– Arms Trade treaty 2013

– United Nations Convention on Contracts for the International Sale of Goods

– Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs of 1961 as amended by the 1972 Protocol

– Convention on Psychotropic Substances of 1971

– United Nations Convention against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances of 1988

– United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification

– The Convention on International Transport of Goods Under Cover of TIR Carnets (TIR Convention)

– Protocol on the Sale of Children, Child Prostitution and Child Pornography

– Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and Punish Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children, supplementing the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organized Crime

– The Amendment to article 8 of the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court

The Israel TV News Company reported on Thursday that Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, was holding meetings with the American ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley, in order to formulate a joint response to the Palestinian move.

This is not the first time the Palestinians are taking such steps. In April 2014, the Palestinian Authority asked to join 15 conventions and treaties including the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW), the Fourth Geneva Convention and the UN Convention against Corruption. That move came as a protest against the delay in a scheduled release of Palestinian prisoners. The UN Secretary General at the time, Ban Ki-Moon, acceded to 10 of the requests, involving those conventions which are under UN auspices.

In December 2014, after suffering a defeat at the UN Security Council, Abbas signed on to 22 conventions, including the Rome Statute, thus paving the way for the Palestinians to join the International Criminal Court in the Hague

