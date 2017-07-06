G20 protests: police fire water cannon into anti-capitalist rally

07/06/2017

German police used water cannon and pepper spray to disperse an anti-capitalist protest march in Hamburg just as premiers, including Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, started to arrive in Germany’s second city for the summit involving 20 economies.

Hamburg braces for G20 violence as tensions rise over police tactics The “Welcome to Hell” march was due to move from Hamburg’s historic harbour area towards the venue where the G20 summit is due to be held on Friday and Saturday, but the demonstration came to halt about 300 metres into its route after police blocked the path of protesters. Violence broke out near the start of the demonstration at a riverside plaza used for Hamburg’s weekly fish market.

Marchers chanted and waved banners during a stand-off that lasted around 40 minutes.

A protester blows bubbles as riot police use water cannon during the rally.

Police asked a group of demonstrators to remove their masks, after which they were attacked with bottles and stones by some marchers. They then decided to separate the group by force from the rest of the approximately 12,000-strong demonstration.

Several protesters outside the “black bloc” of activists reported also being targeted with water and pepper spray. The march continued after many of the more confrontational protesters dispersed into side streets.

The Hafenstrasse road where the first skirmishes took place has been a focal point of Hamburg’s anarchist, leftwing and squatter’s scene since the 1980s.

German media reported further skirmishes in Hamburg’s St Pauli and Altona districts in the early hours of the evening. Several cars were reportedly set on fire and barricades thrown up in the streets.

The march is one of several protest marches registered at the summit. The gathering will provide the setting for a first meeting between Trump and the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and is likely to see the host, Germany, seeking to make climate change, free trade and the management of forced mass global migration, the key themes.

Firefighters extinguish a car set alight during the demonstrations.

The 'Welcome to Hell' protest, which drew about 12,000 people.

Demonstrators block the path of police vehicles at the protest.

More than 100,000 protesters are expected to join more protest marches on Saturday.

In the run-up to the summit Hamburg police had expressed particular concern about the march.The police chief Ralf Martin Meyer said that he expected “not just sit-in protests but massive assaults”, as anarchists from Scandinavia, Switzerland and Italy joined local activists in a city with a long tradition of leftwing protest and annual May Day riots.