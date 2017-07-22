Genesis Message 33 Table of Nations SHEM

In the Bible Shem is presented last in the genealogies of Noah’s sons even though he was the first-born. The Hebrew is very emphatic in stating that this line would provide a blessing (Genesis 9:26).

Genesis 9: 26 And he said, Blessed be Jehovah, the God of Shem; And let Canaan be his servant.

With the way the Hebrew is constructed the word Barooch it implies a blessing by God with full divine strength. It means to endue with special power.

Blessed is Jehovah God for keeping His promises of blessing the offspring of Shem. This is a prophetic declaration of Noah promising that God will bless the offspring of Shem One of those blessings was giving them the land of the Canaanites. That blessing would be the nation Israel who gave the world the very oracles of God (Our Old Testament) and the Messiah our Lord Jesus. Romans 3: 1-2 What advantage then hath the Jew? or what is the profit of circumcision? Much every way: first of all, that they were intrusted with the oracles of God (KJV). During their Exodus and wilderness wanderings they would receive God’s Law (Torah) and which had many facets to separate them from the rest of humanity. They were given dietary and sanitary laws as well as socialization and a direct connection to the God of the Universe. They have truly been separated from the rest of humanity.