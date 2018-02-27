Genesis Message 77 – Joseph is Elevated to Prime Minister

Pharaoh listened to Joseph telling him the nature of his dreams and the plan that must be implemented in order to save the nation of Egypt from the coming famine. He agreed with Joseph that his plan had merit. He then turned to his advisers who recognized that the dreams were correct asking, “Can we find such a one as this, a man in whom the spirit of God is?” The text does not show any comments coming from the advisors. They perhaps thought they would be chosen to implement this grand fourteen-year plan to save Egypt. If so their silence indicates their disappointment in not getting chosen.

