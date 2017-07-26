German lawmaker wants EU to suspend Israel partnership

Left Party’s Annette Groth also urges Germany, EU states to review arms sales to Israel

By Erbil Basay

BERLIN

A German politician has called on the European Union to suspend its partnership agreement with Israel over human rights violations against Palestinians.

“The EU should suspend its partnership agreement with Israel. We have been demanding this for many years. This can be done very easily,” Annette Groth, a Left Party MP in southern Baden-Wurttemberg state, told Anadolu Agency this week.

Groth also urged the German government and other EU member states to review their arms sales to Israel “immediately,” adding that the U.S. administration should also act against recent Israeli security measures in Jerusalem.

She also said if the Israeli government tried to change the status of Al-Aqsa Mosque it would be an “ugly” move to which the international community should react.

Anger has spilled across the West Bank since last week when Israel shut the Al-Aqsa Mosque, venerated by Muslims and Jews — who call the site Temple Mount — following a deadly shootout.

The mosque was reopened after two days, with Israel installing metal detectors and cameras at its gates.

Three Palestinians were killed last Friday in protests against the Israeli measures around the holy site. Three Israelis were also killed in an attack in a settlement in the West Bank.

Israel’s security cabinet decided late on Monday to remove the metal detectors. A statement released after the meeting said a new surveillance system using “smart checks” based on advanced technology would be put in place.

Jerusalem is sacred to Muslims, Jews and Christians, and Al-Aqsa Mosque represents the Islamic world’s third holiest site after the cities of Mecca and Medina in Saudi Arabia.

