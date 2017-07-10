Germany starts pulling out of Turkey’s Incirlik air base

DEBKAfile July 10, 2017, 9:00 AM (IDT)

The withdrawal of German forces from the Incirlik base in southern Turkey, where German Tornado jets supported international operations against ISIS in Syria, was approved by the parliament in Berlin last month over disputes with Ankara. The rows ranged from a post-coup clampdown by Ankara on access to the base to Berlin’s ban on Turkish political campaigning in Germany. The withdrawal of German equipment to a new air base in Jordan began Sunday ahead of the October schedule.

