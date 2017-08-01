Germany to US: sanctions should be coordinated on Russia with EU
German Economy Minister Birgit Cipris on Tuesday called on the United States to discuss with the European Union the impact of tougher sanctions on Russia . According to her, European companies should not suffer from the intensification of the sanctions, and Berlin fears that the restrictions imposed on Moscow will also affect other European companies, especially in the energy sector.
