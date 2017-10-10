God Is in Control
by Charles R. Swindoll
Scriptures: Job 12:1–25
12 And Job answered and said,
2 No doubt but ye are the people, and wisdom shall die with you.
3 But I have understanding as well as you; I am not inferior to you: yea, who knoweth not such things as these?
4 I am as one mocked of his neighbour, who calleth upon God, and he answereth him: the just upright man is laughed to scorn.
5 He that is ready to slip with his feet is as a lamp despised in the thought of him that is at ease.
6 The tabernacles of robbers prosper, and they that provoke God are secure; into whose hand God bringeth abundantly.
7 But ask now the beasts, and they shall teach thee; and the fowls of the air, and they shall tell thee:
8 Or speak to the earth, and it shall teach thee: and the fishes of the sea shall declare unto thee.
9 Who knoweth not in all these that the hand of the Lord hath wrought this?
10 In whose hand is the soul of every living thing, and the breath of all mankind.
11 Doth not the ear try words? and the mouth taste his meat?
12 With the ancient is wisdom; and in length of days understanding.
13 With him is wisdom and strength, he hath counsel and understanding.
14 Behold, he breaketh down, and it cannot be built again: he shutteth up a man, and there can be no opening.
15 Behold, he withholdeth the waters, and they dry up: also he sendeth them out, and they overturn the earth.
16 With him is strength and wisdom: the deceived and the deceiver are his.
17 He leadeth counsellors away spoiled, and maketh the judges fools.
18 He looseth the bond of kings, and girdeth their loins with a girdle.
19 He leadeth princes away spoiled, and overthroweth the mighty.
20 He removeth away the speech of the trusty, and taketh away the understanding of the aged.
21 He poureth contempt upon princes, and weakeneth the strength of the mighty.
22 He discovereth deep things out of darkness, and bringeth out to light the shadow of death.
23 He increaseth the nations, and destroyeth them: he enlargeth the nations, and straiteneth them again.
24 He taketh away the heart of the chief of the people of the earth, and causeth them to wander in a wilderness where there is no way.
25 They grope in the dark without light, and he maketh them to stagger like a drunken man.
Frankly, I admire Job’s guts. I’m pleased he doesn’t cave in and say, “Well, maybe you’re right, Zophar. You sound like those other two guys, so I’m not going to disagree and fight you on this.” No way! The strong rebuke of Zophar is met by an even stronger resistance from Job. This, by the way, is the only way to deal with a legalist. They, too, are like roaches! You leave them alone and let them have their way, they proliferate. They attract others. And before you know it, the legalists take over. Bullying their way into leadership is their favorite approach. And if they can’t bully, they take their ball and bat and go elsewhere (thank the Lord). They leave.
There was a time in my life when I allowed legalists to take more control of me than they should have been allowed. I’m making up for lost time now. Age has its benefits. I’ve learned the hard way, you need to fight fire with fire when bullies are determined to take charge. Job would have nothing to do with that! He put the stop to Zophar like Paul resisted the legalistic Judaizers and “did not yield in subjection to them for even an hour” (Galatians 2:5).
When Job finally does speak, he says, in effect, “Okay. That’s enough.” He stood up to them. I, for one, greatly admire Job for not sitting there any longer taking it on the chin.
Job declares, “It is all about our God! It is the inscrutable, Almighty God who is in charge of all things. Don’t you think I know that?” And what a creative way to say it! “The God I serve takes delight in undoing human activities and in dismantling human enterprises, and in the process, executing His miraculous undertakings. He alone is in full control.”
Job is making it clear that God alone is the One before whom he bows, and in doing so he implies, “I’m not sure you’ve ever met Him. Don’t bully me. While I don’t know why I’m suffering like this, I can tell you that somehow and in some way the God of heaven, the silent God, the One who seems to be absent from my perspective, is still in control.”
Would you be able to say the same thing if you were in Job’s situation?
Though you may not know why you’re suffering right now, God is still in control.
— Charles R. Swindoll