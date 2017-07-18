“Nothing is more strengthening to faith, stabilizing to the mind, and tranquilizing to the heart of a Christian, than for him to be enabled to discern his Father’s hand guiding, shaping, and controlling everything which enters his life; and not only so, but that He is also governing this world, and all people and events in it.

God is not shaken by the situation which now confronts our view, nor does the pride, arrogance, and blasphemy of His enemies occasion Him any uneasiness. To the contrary “He who sits in the heavens shall laugh: the Lord shall have them in derision” (Psalm. 2:4).

God is not troubled by anything that is now taking place in His world – either in its political, social, or religious sphere; nor should we be troubled. The helm is still in His hand; and Satan himself cannot so much as touch a hair of our heads, without His direct permission.” ~ Arthur Pink 1886-1952, “Divine Providence”