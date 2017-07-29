God’s Surprise Visits

3 Now Moses kept the flock of Jethro his father in law, the priest of Midian: and he led the flock to the backside of the desert, and came to the mountain of God, even to Horeb. 2 And the angel of the Lord appeared unto him in a flame of fire out of the midst of a bush: and he looked, and, behold, the bush burned with fire, and the bush was not consumed. 3 And Moses said, I will now turn aside, and see this great sight, why the bush is not burnt. 4 And when the Lord saw that he turned aside to see, God called unto him out of the midst of the bush, and said, Moses, Moses. And he said, Here am I. 5 And he said, Draw not nigh hither: put off thy shoes from off thy feet, for the place whereon thou standest is holy ground. 6 Moreover he said, I am the God of thy father, the God of Abraham, the God of Isaac, and the God of Jacob. And Moses hid his face; for he was afraid to look upon God.

I recall a time when I was faced with a particularly difficult decision. The timing, the circumstances—everything about the opportunity in front of me seemed wrong. Choosing to pursue the prospect didn’t really make sense at all. Though I simply wanted to turn it down, I understood the importance of praying first. As I spent time with the Lord, He gave me a clear vision of what He expected next from my life. I accepted that seemingly illogical, ill-timed offer and reaped great blessing for my obedience.

As Christians, we expect the Holy Spirit to direct our thoughts through prayer and Scripture. But sometimes He may choose to intervene more directly in a person’s life, as He did with me that day.

God has been visiting people since the beginning, when He walked with Adam and Eve in the garden (Gen. 3:8). The way He reveals Himself is different in each instance. Moses saw a burning bush (Ex. 3:2), whereas Samuel heard a voice at night (1 Sam. 3:1-14). Yet each was clearly a divine encounter.

When the Lord visits someone, He comes for a purpose. Joshua received specific—and unusual—instructions for defeating Jericho (Josh. 5:13-6:5). Saul of Tarsus was called into ministry (Acts 9). Others were warned of danger through dreams (Matt. 2:12-13).

God’s personal calls are rare and unexpected. We cannot pray or fast to make Him come. He simply makes His presence known in a believer’s life when He chooses. So be prepared with an open heart and willing spirit if He visits you.

