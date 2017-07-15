Woke up this morning remembered a time when I was anything but who I am today.. and realized that we don’t all begin as the people we want to be.. But that with each little step we pave a way to be something.. somebody..

I was SO lost.. I was SO broken and so consumed with shame and self pity.. Self doubt so bad that it kept me hidden..

Regret SO bad it shamed me…

The grace of God set me free..

My redemption.. gave me hope..

The blood of Christ covered me like a warm blanket..

Cleansed this dirty skin and made it clean..

I was indeed SO lost I was spiraling into the darkest places..

But out of that darkness I lifted my hands to light..

Now I may not see the progress sometimes.. because I’m looking SO hard.. But I know because of promises that will never be broken.. that Jesus gave to me..

He continues His work in me..

I will stand tall and breathe in this amazing grace..

My steps aren’t always straight..

But His mercies are new every fresh new day..

Great is His faithfulness..

I may be broken..

But I’m not ashes anymore..

He took my ashes.. and gave me a crown..

-Lori Brough The enemy would just love to see me fail..

But God is with me.. and I will NOT fail..

He will guide me in the break of each new day..

Psalm 46:5 Photo by Marsha S. Gibbs, Hyde County, NC