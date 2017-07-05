Greater isolation for Qatar on the cards, says Gargash

Qatar faced “greater isolation, incremental measures and reputational damage” if it did not heed the Arab demands.

07/05/2017

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, and Egypt states refrained on Wednesday July 5, from slapping further sanctions on Qatar but voiced disappointment at its “negative” response to their demands.

The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Dr Anwar Gargash, said in a tweet that Qatar faced “greater isolation, incremental measures and reputational damage” if it did not heed the Arab demands.

“For any real discussion with Doha to gain traction, it has to be responsible for past actions and recognise the necessity of changing course. The message from Cairo is zero tolerance for terrorism, (a) powerful message from Arab world to international community. Qatar can’t miss the bus,” Gargash said.

