Greek Coast Guard Opens Fire On Turkish Cargo Vessel In Aegean Sea

A cargo vessel, named ‘ACT’ and sailing under the Turkish flag, has come under fire from Greek coast guard boats in the Aegean Sea, according to Turkish media.

The vessel was allegedly moving in the direction of the Izmit Bay of the Sea of Marmara from the Turkish port of Iskenderun.

According to reports, Greek coast guard vessels approached ‘ACT’ in the Aegean Sea and demanded that it enter a port on the Greek island of Rhodes for cargo inspection. The Turkish captain allegedly ignored the demand and came under fire from Greek coast guards. Two vessels of the Turkish coast guard reportedly arrived at the scene after the incident.

No people were killed or injured in the incident.

Southfront