Haley warns UNESCO: “Hebron is not in Danger, Don’t Believe the PA”

The Washington Free Beacon obtained a letter penned by Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley to UNESCO, warning them not to add the Cave of the Patriarchs to a list of World Heritage sites that are in danger.

Haley started by saying it is the “strong opinion of the United States that the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron, West Bank, not be added to the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Danger at the Organization’s meeting in Krakow.” “The Tomb of the Patriarchs, which is sacred to three faiths, is under no immediate threat,” according to Haley. “Such a designation risks undermining the seriousness such an assessment by UNESCO should have.” Haley cited other sites in Congo, Libya, Iraq, and Syria as “under real and imminent threat of destruction today.” It is these sites that “demand UNESCO’s full and immediate attention, which should not be wasted on this sort of symbolic action.” “As the United States in engaged in trying to increase the chances of a peace deal that is in the best interests of both Israel and the Palestinians, this effort at UNESCO … is particularly ill-timed and unfortunate,” Haley writes.

Trump officials added to Haley’s letter by commenting that the PA is using the UNESCO vote as a platform to bash Israel.

“We’re at a unique moment when progress towards a resolution of the dispute between Israel and the Palestinians is possible, but it has to happen in the context of direct negotiations between the two parties, not through unilateral action at an international organization,” the administration official said. “The politicization of UNESCO is deeply unfortunate and we hope all countries truly hoping for peace will oppose this counter-productive measure.”

‘The Palestinians are rewriting history’

Sharren Haskel, an MK for the Likud visited the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron on Sunday, urging the World body not to cave into the lies of the Palestinians.

“This is a test for the international community. The Palestinian claims are baseless and distort reality. The Palestinians want to rewrite history and use UNESCO as their mouthpiece,” said Haskel. “As religious sites that are thousands of years old are being destroyed in the Middle East, Israel preserves the sites that are sacred to everyone, and they are open to all religions to visit and pray,” she added.

Hebron and the Cave of the Patriarchs in particular is the birthplace of the Jewish nation. It is where Abraham made his home and where he and Sarah, Isaac and Rebecca, and Jacob and Leah are buried. On the hill overlooking the burial site, the ancient city of Hebron has been uncovered. Next to the same walls that Abraham entered is the burial place of Ruth and Yishai. Hebron is where King David was first crowned ruler of Judea. Jews have been living in Hebron for thousands of years dating back well before the first Muslim arrived.

The Palestinians have been focused on stealing Jewish religious and national sites by using world bodies such as UNESCO to rubber stamp their claims. Hebron is now ground zero in the Palesinian war on the truth.

Israel Rising