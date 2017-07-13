Hamas: Abbas is trying to choke Gaza

Hamas publicizes new video presenting Palestinian Authority as Israel’s ‘partner in harming Gazan residents.’

Dalit Halevi,

The Hamas newspaper Palestin publicized a publicity video from Hamas against the Palestinian Authority and its chairman Fatah-party Mahmoud Abbas.

In the video, Hamas claims that the PA policies are meant to punish Gaza, which is currently under Hamas rule.

“Authority [Mahmoud] Abbas is inaugurating a powre station in Jenin. It’s normal news, and participating in the inauguration was Israeli Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz (Likud), COGAT in the West Bank and Gaza Yoav Mordechai, and some Israeli security personnel,” the video says.

“At the same time, Gaza is drowning in darkness because of Abbas’ policies on providing fuel. The Palestinian Authority wants to choke Gaza and to bring about an explosion from within.”

The Palestinian Authority’s efforts are mostly financial, meant to force Hamas to dissolve its independent government and allow the PA to take charge of the area.

Meanwhile, Hamas continues to strengthen its base of power in Gaza, and hopes to take over the areas in Judea and Samaria which are currently under PA control. Hamas also wants to take over PLO organizations. The currently publicity is meant to present Abbas and the PA as partners of Israel and as traitors to the “national interests” of the “Palestinian nation.”

Hamas wrenched control of Gaza from Fatah during a bloody coup in 2007.