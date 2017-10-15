Hamas Agreed Not to Carry Out Terror Attacks Against Israel, Palestinian Sources Say

Hamas and Fatah agreed to avoid unilateral actions that could disrupt their reconciliation – including terror attacks, rocket fire and diplomatic actions

Jack Khoury Oct 15, 2017

Hamas has agreed not carry out terror attacks or fire rockets against Israel as part of the Palestinian reconciliation deal, the London-based Asharq Alawsat reported on Sunday, citing Palestinian sources.

Hamas and Fatah have agreed not take any unilateral actions that could disrupt the new reconciliation deal signed in Cairo last week. This includes any diplomatic steps on the part of the Palestinian Authority concerning Israel, or acts of terror against Israeli targets by Hamas.

The agreement reportedly requires Hamas to avoid any action, whether from Gaza or the West Bank, that could trigger a confrontation with Israel.

Both Fatah and Hamas are now acting very cautiously in an attempt not to undermine the reconciliation, a Palestinian source told Haaretz. Hamas seeks to operate in the West Bank on a political level without disruption from the PA’s security forces, the source said, asserting that any actions against Israel would not serve this interest.

The agreement guarantees political freedom of action and freedom of expression both in the West Bank and in the Gaza Strip with the goal of putting an end to political arrests carried out by both Hamas and the PA, each side against the other.

As per the agreement, Hamas will transfer its authority over Gaza to the Palestinian government. The PA will take over the Gaza-Israel crossings starting on November 1, and the Palestinian presidential guard will take control of the Rafah crossing into Egypt, where European observers will be stationed to prevent arms smuggling. Moreover, officials appointed by Hamas will be incorporated in the Palestinian Authority, and a joint committee will reform the police and intelligence apparatuses. The issue of Hamas’ arms didn’t come up during the reconciliation talks, and is unlikely to be broached soon.

The Cairo talks last week focused on civil and administrative matters, while strategic issues such as the conflict with Israel and establishing a unity government will be raised only in the talks beginning on November 21 in Cairo with the participation of all Palestinian factions.

