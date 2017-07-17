Hamas: Excluding the “settlers” from Al-Aqsa

7/17/2017
Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for escalating the Intifada and holding mass demonstrations abroad against Israel.
In a joint statement issued by the two organizations, it was stated that the continuation of the “aggression” would lead to a broad escalation and that Israel would bear full responsibility for its consequences.
“The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and it is impossible to remain silent about the attack on it,” Hamas and Islamic Jihad said in a statement, calling for the return of sovereignty over the Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Islamic Waqf (Islamic Waqf) department.
In addition, the terrorist organizations called on the Palestinian public to mobilize to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to incite the Al-Quds Intifada. “Mass demonstrations must take place throughout the homeland and in dispersion to express opposition to the Zionist aggression and to reaffirm the commitment to support the Al-Aqsa Mosque and sacrifice the spirit and the soul.”