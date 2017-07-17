Hamas: Excluding the “settlers” from Al-Aqsa

7/17/2017

Hamas and Islamic Jihad call for escalating the Intifada and holding mass demonstrations abroad against Israel.

Islamic terrorist organizations Hamas and Islamic Jihad warn of the “Israeli occupation” against continued “aggression” against the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In a joint statement issued by the two organizations, it was stated that the continuation of the “aggression” would lead to a broad escalation and that Israel would bear full responsibility for its consequences.

“The Al-Aqsa Mosque is a red line and it is impossible to remain silent about the attack on it,” Hamas and Islamic Jihad said in a statement, calling for the return of sovereignty over the Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Islamic Waqf (Islamic Waqf) department.

In addition, the terrorist organizations called on the Palestinian public to mobilize to defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque and to incite the Al-Quds Intifada. “Mass demonstrations must take place throughout the homeland and in dispersion to express opposition to the Zionist aggression and to reaffirm the commitment to support the Al-Aqsa Mosque and sacrifice the spirit and the soul.”

