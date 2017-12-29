Hamas member to Trump: Palestine will be your graveyard

Watch: Hamas politburo member Fathi Hammad threatens Trump after his recognition of Jerusalem.

Elad Benari,

Hamas politburo member Fathi Hammad threatened U.S. President Donald Trump in the days after his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, warning, “Palestine will become your graveyard.”

His comments aired on Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV on December 8, two days after Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem. They were translated by the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

“We say: Oh Trump, over the course of history Palestine has become the graveyard of the Crusaders and the graveyard of Hulagu, and Allah willing, it will become your graveyard, along with Netanyahu,” said Hammad.

“(Gaza) has managed to reach the throats of the Jews and the settlers and to kill them. It has established itself by liberating the settlements and, Allah be praised, by planting and building there. Therefore, anyone who wants to establish himself in Gaza must enable the resistance to reach the throats of the Jews,” he continued.

Hammad just this week threatened MK Oren Hazan (Likud) after Hazan confronted the families of Hamas terrorists who came to visit their relatives in the Israeli Nafha Prison.

“We say to Oren Hazan the pig – our honor hasn’t been trampled,” Hammad later said. “Our honor is above any other consideration.”

“We treated the prisoners of war whom we captured from your army according to the Islamic ethic and our values and customs,” he claimed. “Ask Gilad Shalit how we treated him gently and kindly when he was in captivity.”

Israel National News