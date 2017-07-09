Hamas prepares for ‘liberation of Palestine’

Senior Gaza Hamas figure: ‘We will turn Gaza into starting point for Haifa, Jaffa, Safed’s liberation; Abbas has given up.’

Mordechai Sones,

Hamas held a mass rally in Gaza days ago in protest of the PA’s policy of punitive measures against Hamas authorities that attempt to force it to dismantle the Executive Committee, which is actually the de facto Hamas administration in the Gaza Strip.

Pictures of PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas, PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu were burned during the rally.

Musheir al-Masri, a Gaza Hamas leader, said in his speech at the rally that Abbas was fully responsible for the dangerous consequences of his alliance with the “enemy” and the “crime” of the siege on the Gaza Strip and would pay the price for his “stupid” moves.

According to him, the siege on Gaza is not only implemented by the “Zionist enemy” but also by those who support the political process and engage in security coordination with the “enemy”. He promised his listeners that Hamas would liberate all of the “land of Palestine from the filth of the robbers.”

Masri added: “Jerusalem will remain before our eyes and we will not forget it, but we will increase our strength to defend our land and manage the preparedness system on Gaza soil to turn Gaza into the starting point for the liberation of Haifa, Jaffa, and Safed which Abbas gave up on, and for Gaza to be the starting point for the liberation of Palestine through its army, which is based on the Koran, the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the struggle forces of our people.”

