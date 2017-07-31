Haniyeh sends letter to Rouhani on regional developments

Tehran, July 30, IRNA – Representative of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Hamas Movement in Tehran Khaled Al-Qadoumi on Sunday afternoon delivered the letter of Hamas’ Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh to Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Arabic and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari.

The developments in al-Quds city and Al-Aqsa mosque are topics expected to be discussed in the Haniyeh letter to Rouhani.

During the meeting, Al-Qadoumi and Jaberi Ansari discussed latest developments in the region and the Palestine.

The Zionist regime prohibited Palestinians from entering the al-Aqsa Mosque on consecutive Fridays. The Zionists urged the Palestinian prayers to go through electronic gates but they disobeyed the order.

Also in a clash between the Quds Occupying regime forces and the Palestinians happened in front of the Mosque, three Palestinians were martyred on July 14.

irna