Harsh but Realistic

Job 21:23-34 23 One person dies in prosperity,

completely comfortable and secure,

24 the picture of good health,

vigorous and fit.

25 Another person dies in bitter poverty,

never having tasted the good life.

26 But both are buried in the same dust,

both eaten by the same maggots.

27 “Look, I know what you’re thinking.

I know the schemes you plot against me.

28 You will tell me of rich and wicked people

whose houses have vanished because of their sins.

29 But ask those who have been around,

and they will tell you the truth.

30 Evil people are spared in times of calamity

and are allowed to escape disaster.

31 No one criticizes them openly

or pays them back for what they have done.

32 When they are carried to the grave,

an honor guard keeps watch at their tomb.

33 A great funeral procession goes to the cemetery.

Many pay their respects as the body is laid to rest,

and the earth gives sweet repose.

34 “How can your empty clichés comfort me?

All your explanations are lies!”

While speaking the truth Job left the defense of his own character in the Lord’s hands. He was firm and deliberate, but he remained in control. I repeat, I understand what it’s like to be unjustly maligned. I have been accused of things, and that rumor has kept me awake. It has made my stomach churn. It has taken away my appetite. I have determined not to pay any attention to it, yet found that I was unable to turn it off in my mind. Not until I decided to leave things in the Lord’s hands and rest in His sovereign control did I find inner peace. Without exception (please hear this!), not until I deliberately stepped back and leaned hard on my God did my mind begin to relax, my emotions settle down, and my inner peace return. I say again, the truth will win out. And God will be glorified.

Refuse to let the accusations discourage and derail you, remembering they are nonsense and lies. Get tough! Returning to that one-liner from the Revolutionary War, “Trust in God but keep your powder dry,” is essential to keeping your balance. You may be trusting the Lord for safety, but you still lock your doors every night, hopefully, and turn on your alarm. When you get in your car, you lock your doors, don’t you? You roll up your windows, don’t you? If you don’t, you are playing with fire. Trusting God is not naive presumption. Wisdom must be applied to a life of faith. Going through hard times requires a get-tough mind-set. Go there. That may seem harsh, but it’s realistic. And realism is a powerful message.

To you who are going through a time of false accusation, may God strengthen you in it. May He hold you close through it. May He give you wisdom and grace in responding to it. May He become real and personal to you, even giving you songs in the night and quiet rest with the assurance that He is defending your integrity. And may He toughen your hide so you don’t cave in while awaiting vindication.

To the falsely accused: God can still give you songs in the night and quiet rest. — Charles R. Swindoll