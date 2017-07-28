Hate of Jewish state: King of Jordan visits the terrorist family of the Israeli embassy in Amman

King Abdullah of Jordan on Thursday visited the family of the terrorist who stabbed on Sunday an Israeli guard of the Israeli embassy in Amman .

The Jordanian ruler asked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to prosecute the guard who shot the terrorist. Another Jordanian who was there was also shot and killed accidentally.

The Jordanian monarch also criticized Netanyahu for the warm welcome given to the security guard, who was repatriated to Israel thanks to his diplomatic immunity. According to him, it is a “provocation that destabilizes security and fuels extremism”.

“A member of the Israeli embassy in Amman opened fire on two of our citizens. The Jordanian state will do its utmost to do them justice, “the Hashemite sovereign warned.

He warned Israel, saying his attitude in this affair would have a “direct impact” on the nature of relations between the two countries.

Jordan and Israel are bound by a peace treaty signed in 1994.

Lemondejuif