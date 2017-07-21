Hatred of the Jew and Israel in Turkey: Islamists attack the Neve Shalom synagogue in Istanbul

Turkish Islamists attacked the Neve Shalom synagogue in Istanbul on Thursday to denounce the new security measures at the entrance to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, according to the private news agency Dogan.

The assailants kicked the doors of the synagogue and threw stones.

“Israel is a terrorist state that seeks to hamper Muslims’ freedom of worship. If you prevent our freedom of worship, then we will stop your freedom of worship here, “threatened a local official of the Islamic-nationalist group Alperen Ocakları.

This attack provoked the anger and outrage of the local Jewish community. “We condemn this provocative demonstration which took place this evening in front of the synagogue Neve Shalom,” said in a statement the foundation of the Turkish Grand-Rabbinate.

The synagogue Neve Shalom in Istanbul has been targeted three times by attacks in its history: in 1986 (22 deaths), in 1992 and in 2003.

Lemondejuif