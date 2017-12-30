Hezbollah Brigades: US troops will be forced to withdraw from Iraq

12/30/2017

ERBIL, Kurdistan Region (Kurdistan 24) – The Iranian-backed Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq on Saturday called on US troops to withdraw from the country, urging the Iraqi government and Parliament to take a decisive position against American military presence.

In a statement released on the sixth anniversary of the United States’ military withdrawal from Iraq in 2011, the Hezbollah Brigades called on Washington to withdraw its troops from the country voluntarily “before being forced” to do so.

“The enemy of humanity, the US, can no longer desecrate Iraqi soil, as the fighters of the Hezbollah Brigades will not allow them to do so,” the statement said.

“The Iraqi government and Council of Representatives need to make a decisive decision about the presence of US troops who should voluntarily withdraw before we force them to flee from the country,” the Iranian-backed armed group warned.

According to the statement, the Hezbollah Brigades played a significant role in forcing Washington to withdraw its troops in 2011.

The statement said that after nine years of “occupation,” the US was forced to sign a deal with the Iraqi government about the withdrawal of troops “under the influence of the Hezbollah Brigades’ attacks.”

The Hezbollah Brigades—one of the leading factions in the Iranian-backed Shia Hashd al-Shaabi militias—has been on the US terror list since 2010 after its involvement in the killing of American soldiers in Iraq.

The Hezbollah Brigades had previously accused the US of playing a role in the escalating situation in the country, adding “they are proud to be Washington’s enemy.”

Editing by Karzan Sulaivany

kurdistan24