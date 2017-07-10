Hezbollah builds two missile factories in northern and southern Lebanon ©

A confidential note (IntelligenceOnLine) highlights the location of two missile factories under construction in Lebanon

Hezbollah is building two or more underground installations to produce medium-range rockets, sources told the French magazine Intelligence OnLine.

The Hezbollah terrorist group is building at least two underground installations in Lebanon to manufacture missiles and other types of weapons, according to a report by the French magazine Intelligence On Line.

While reports on these underground weapons installations have been published by Arab news organizations before, Intelligence OnLine’s article exposes two unknown elements of information to date: the type of weaponry produced and The approximate locations of the two plants to be destroyed.

Sources have revealed to this French industry magazine that one of the factories is built in northern Lebanon, near the town of Hermel in the east of the Bekaa Valley. The second facility is being built along the south coast between the towns of Sidon and Tire.

According to Intelligence OnLine, Hermel’s facility is used to produce Fateh 110, a medium-range missile. The installation in the south, meanwhile, will be used to manufacture smaller missiles and rockets.

The Fateh 110 is a range of approximately 300 kilometers – enough to cover the majority of the State of Israel – and can carry a half-tonne warhead. It is considered relatively precise, although it is debatable to what extent, according to a report by the research services of the US Congress .

The David’s Sling missile defense battery, which represents the middle tier of Israel’s multi-layered anti-missile capabilities. (IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)

The Sling of David, missile defense battery, which represents the intermediate level of Israel’s anti-missile anti-missile capabilities. (Unit of the IDF Spokesperson)

The Israeli defense missile battery of the Fronde de David, which became operational in April , is designed to protect the Jewish state against medium-range rockets such as the Fateh 110.

In March, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Jarida revealed that Iran had set up multiple installations at 50 underground and that the Revolutionary Guards protected them by different layers of defense against potential Israeli air bombardment, citing a deputy to the chief Of the Guardians of the Iranian Revolution.

Al-Jarida quoted the Iranian General saying that the decision to produce missiles in Lebanon was forged as a result of Israeli bombing of Sudan’s weapons factories and Iranian rocket supply routes Through Syria.

These new plants would mark a substantial improvement in Hezbollah’s ability to acquire additional and more accurate rockets than ever before.

Some of the rockets produced by these new installations have already been used by Hezbollah during battles in Syria, according to the Kuwaiti report.

The latest developments highlight the depth of Iranian involvement in Syria and Lebanon, a fact against which Israel as well as some Sunni Arab countries have risen in recent months.

Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said last week that Israel is in the midst of a major campaign to defeat Iran, Syria and Hezbollah attempts to arm itself with missiles More and more precise.

Addressing the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Eisenkott said that the fundamental concern for Israel is what he calls “the project of accuracy” – the efforts of Iran, Syria and Hezbollah To equip themselves with very precise missiles.

“We are committed to a global campaign against the high-precision project and this is our highest priority,” he said.

Regarding Hezbollah’s efforts to obtain advanced rockets across Syria, Einsenkot said: “We are working against the project over a long period of time, thanks to a wide range of means that it is better to keep secret, And with the objective of not causing a deterioration of the situation “.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot speaks at the Herzliya Conference in the Israeli coastal city on June 20, 2017. (Hagai Fried / Herzliya Conference)

The IDF Chief of Staff, Lt. Gen. Gadi Eisenkot speaks at the Herzliyah Conference in the seaside city on 20 June 2017. (Hagai Fried / Herzliya Conference)

Eisenkot said: “Decreasing Iranian influence in these areas near the Israeli borders is no less important than defeating the Islamic state and for Israel it is perhaps even more decisive.”

At the beginning of last week, Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman issued a public message warning Hezbollah and its Iranian boss about the development of a rocket manufacturing facility inside Lebanon.

“We are fully aware” of the location of these rocket manufacturing facilities, Lieberman told military correspondents at a press briefing in Tel Aviv. “We know exactly what to do … We will not ignore the establishment of weapons factories in Lebanon”.

Last month at the Herzliya Conference, Chief of Military Intelligence, Major General Herzl Halevi, said: “Iran has been working for more than a year to develop indigenous infrastructures, Missiles, both in Lebanon and Yemen. We can not ignore it and we will do what is right. ”

According to a report by the French magazine Intelligence On Line. Avi Issacharoff and Stuart Winer contributed to the report.

jforum