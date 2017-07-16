The Hezbollah and the Iranian forces are redeployed in southern Syria.  

16.07.17 11:55 Written by NzivNet More and more details have been revealed in recent days about a great arrangement in all of southern Syria, which is about to change the face of the region. And we have already published a number of articles. As the days pass more and more details rise and float. Although the sources are anonymous, little by little the situation is becoming clearer.

Https://nzivnet.com/articles/10277 A Syrian military source told the Orient News network last Wednesday that the loyal militias of Iran and the fighters in southern Syria are redeploying in the entire area of ​​Khoran, according to the tripartite agreement between the Syrian and US powers and Jordan, which was agreed upon only a few days earlier, Which operate in the districts of Dar’a and Quneitra. The source pointed out that Iran had ordered the Shiite militias fighting in the Daraa region, such as the Iraqi Alnujaba militia, as well as Hizbullah forces to withdraw from areas where they were concentrated, such as the Dar’a refugee camp to the east of the city and the air force intelligence headquarters in the area. The retreating Iranian forces are the same forces that Iran has recently called on the region to help fight the Syrian army because of their stinging failures in the battles in the Manshiyeh neighborhood of Deraa. The source pointed out that the Iranian militias retreated from the area of ​​Daraa under the cover of darkness and stationed themselves in the military camps in the town of Atman, about 5 km from Deraa, and other smaller forces retreated further north towards the town of Zanamin, A mechanized infantry division of the Syrian army, as well as the Iranian regional commanders. The Syrian military source stresses that many forces of the Syrian army, including the forces of the Armored Division under the command of Maher Assad, the President, are still in positions in the refugee camp and the neighborhoods of Manshiyeh and Sjana in the city of Daraa. The source also confirms that the Shiite militias evacuated from Daraa were transferred to the east of the district of Swayda where a new task force under the command of the 1st Armored Division commander is tasked with pushing Da’as forces from the entire area along the Jordanian border at the border encounter with Iraq. Anyone who looks at the map also understands that the force’s role is to try to disengage US and rebel forces from the Tandouf area from their supply lines with northern Jordan, and the Americans are already preparing blockades and “ground answers” that will block the progress of the Syrian- Under an army bearing the code name “Big Dawn” that began a few days ago. A Syrian political source revealed to the Syrian News Network that the tripartite agreement includes the withdrawal of all Assad forces to their bases before 2011, and only in the areas currently under their control, meaning that all the Syrian forces and their allies currently deployed in military buildings and headquarters and stadiums, In the district of Daraa and the Damascus district of Damascus. The sources emphasize one of the most important points in the tripartite agreement, according to which it was agreed that all Iranian militias operating in southern Syria must withdraw no less than 40 kilometers from the Jordanian border. The cease-fire agreement in southern Syria, which began last month, includes the provinces of Dera’a, Kunitra and Suwayda, and the agreement on the redeployment of all Iranian forces in southern Syria follows the summit in Hamburg between President Putin and President Trump. It was also decided that Russian police forces would deploy in southern Syria, in coordination with Jordanian and American forces, to maintain the ceasefire. “The tripartite summit and the regional forces will not accept the establishment of a land bridge from Tehran to Beirut, as the Iranians are trying to establish as a fact,” said a senior Jordanian source. A senior US State Department official said the cease-fire agreement in southern Syria was only the first step towards a major ceasefire arrangement across Syria. The countries involved in reaching a cease-fire agreement in southern Syria have yet to publish an official map of the areas included in this agreement, but the districts of Dar’a and Quneitra are currently relatively calm. There were 26 violations of the cease-fire in these areas, including machine-gun fire, mortars and RPGs, but in general the cease-fire was maintained properly. Notes on the margins of the article: * – If the truth of the news of the removal of Iranian forces and Hezbollah from the border areas with Jordan is likely to be removed from the border areas with the Israeli Golan. * In view of these agreements, it is reasonable to assume that a major Iranian military effort to capture some more territory bordering the rebel-controlled areas will be used to establish facts in the process of determining the future borders of Syria under the Assad regime and later under any other regime. * Apparently, a Syrian military attempt to increase and increase its grip on the Israeli Golan, in the Quneitra region, while attempting to reach the border fence with Israel, seems to have no basis at the moment. * It is not clear what the fate of Syrian “popular” militias such as the Golan Heights, which are based on local fighting forces but are under total Iranian control, will likely be limited to a minimum, even if they are not completely uprooted. rotter