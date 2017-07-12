Hezbollah Iraq: The Next Phase After the Liberation of Mosul – War in Israel 

The official spokesman of the Hezbollah Brigades in Iraq, Jafar Husseini, said this evening that the Americans had bet on the survival of the Da’ash organization, but their hopes were proven false. He said he believed that the next stage would be against the “Zionist entity,” as he puts it, and that Hezbollah fighters would respond to Nasrallah’s call to fight alongside all the “resistance fighters” in the world. According to him, if there is any threat to Lebanon, the Iraqis will be present in the battle. rotter