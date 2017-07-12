Hezbollah will ‘surprise’ Israel in upcoming war: cleric

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 A.M.) – Hezbollah will surprise the Israeli military in an upcoming armed conflict, Sayyed Hashem Safeddine stated during a televised interview on Wednesday.

The head of Hezbollah’s executive council told Al-Manar TV on the anniversary of the 2006 War that his organization has been changing and developing their tactics over the last decade.

He added that Israel’s assessment of Hezbollah’s weaponry is highly inaccurate, despite their prevalent reports on the Lebanese organization’s arsenal.