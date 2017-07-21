Houthi leader vows to support Hezbollah, Palestine against Israel

BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:50 A.M.) – The leader of the Houthi Movement in Yemen, Sayyed ‘Abdel-Malik Badreddine Al-Houthi, stated on Thursday that his force is prepared to support the Lebanese and Palestinian resistance against Israel, Al-Manar News Agency reported on Thursday.

The Houthi leader commended Hezbollah’s Secretary General, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, for his continued support of the Yemeni people and offered to support his Lebanese organization in future wars.

“Your bet on the Yemenis is proper. ‘Israel’ must beware of the Yemeni participation in any of its military confrontations with Hezbollah and the Palestinian resistance,” the Houthi leader stated, as quoted by Al-Manar.