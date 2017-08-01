I am His and He is Mine

“The LORD is my rock and my fortress and my deliverer; My God, my strength, in whom I will trust; My shield and the horn of my salvation, my stronghold.” -Psalm 18:2

Just like a child with his favorite things or a lover toward his only true love, so the psalmist claims the treasures and characteristics of God as his very own. To truly own something is not only to watch over it, but also to enjoy it and to appreciate seeing it used for its intended purpose. Ownership can be a beautiful thing in a relationship as well. When a person is treasured by another in a healthy, warm and loving relationship, freedom is bestowed on the one who is being loved. One who is maintained in love will flourish in all that he or she does. When someone is truly loved, he or she enjoys a deep sense of security, even boldness. Security promotes growth in a person’s life, which results in that person becoming all that God intended. Boldness develops because there rises up within a confidence that is not easily defeated.

Eight times the author makes it known to us that God is his everything. “The LORD is my rock, my fortress, my deliverer, my God, my strength, my shield, my salvation and my stronghold.” To be loved and owned by someone is good, but to own God as your very own possession is far greater.

Christian, you are to be secure, bold and confident because the One who owns you has allowed Himself to be owned by you! If you have called out to Him and He is your Lord and Savior, then He is your very own. But the question remains, have you called out to Him, have you made Christ your very own? Can you say, “He is mine?” If not, then today is the day to do it! Don’t wait another day!

Pastor Jack