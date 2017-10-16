IAF hits Syria after missile attack on Israeli aircraft

Syrian anti-aircraft missile battery opens fire on Israeli aircraft; IDF destroys missile battery in response.

David Rosenberg,

A Syrian surface-to-air missile battery opened fire on Israeli aircraft some 50 kilometers (31 miles) west of Damascus Monday, an IDF spokesperson reported.

In response to the attack, Israeli Air Force planes returned fire, destroying the surface-to-air missile battery which had attacked them.

According to the IDF, the Syrian missile battery opened fire on the IAF planes while they were operating over southern Lebanon.

Israeli officials say the IDF notified the Russian military regarding the air operation and engagement with the missile battery before IAF planes opened fire.

Israel National News