IAF preparing for unprecedented air campaign

Yaakov Lappin, Tel Aviv – IHS Jane’s Defence Weekly

The Israeli Air Force’s (IAF’s) Planning and Organization Department is currently implementing a plan aimed at ensuring Israel can sustain an unprecedented campaign of strikes if another full-scale conflict breaks out, a senior IAF source has told Jane’s .

The department oversees the IAF’s planning relating to the force build-up process, weaponry, C4I capabilities, and air defences.

The source said the current plan for 2020 is to ensure the IAF can direct “waves of massive, heavy fire” at any potential enemy and reach a strike rate that “surpasses anything seen in Israeli military history – and even world military history – relative to the number of aircraft.”

“We believe that developing this tool, of striking many targets, can influence the next war. It is a tool that [we put] in the hands of decision makers,” he said.

Developing and maintaining a large database of targets is an important part of this effort. The IAF is mainly responsible for identifying targets, with the Military Intelligence Directorate monitoring them to ensure they are still relevant.

IAF headquarters can then use this database to plan an air campaign and send assignments to squadrons. “This is a complex event and the HQ is designed for it,” said the source.

The IAF’s is improving its ability to strike targets that are identified during fighting by boosting inter-branch integration, including by linking its tactical command-and-control network with those used by the ground forces and military intelligence.

“We are linked up to the Torch command-and-control systems of others. We can see the ground units’ tactical ground pictures in our aircraft. This helps shorten the time it takes to strike,” the source stated.

janes