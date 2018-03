IDF official: Killing Nasrallah will lead to victory in next war with Hezbollah

02/28/2018

A senior IDF official tells Hebrew media outlets that killing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in the next war against the terror group will lead to an Israeli victory.

“Wiping out Nasrallah will lead to victory,” Channel 10 quotes the official as saying.

He also says IDF ground forces will need to go deep inside of Lebanon in the next war in order to defeat Hezbollah.

Times Of Israel