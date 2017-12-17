IDF Retaliates in Fury for Rocket Attacks on Southern Israel

Israeli Defense Forces set out to retaliate in the wee hours of Monday morning for the disrupted lives and endless hours of rocket attacks aimed at southern Israel this past week-plus by Gaza terrorists.

Earlier Sunday evening, a Jewish home sustained a direct hit by one of the rockets. Although the family was safe because they made it into their shelter just seconds earlier, it sent more than a few residents into trauma, and the rocket damaged the home. A second rocket landed in a open area, both in areas along the Gaza border.

Residents of Ashkelon and even Ashdod reported overnight hearing massive explosions emanating from Gaza. Gaza sources claimed the Israeli Air Force attacked a dozen sites.

Other sources claimed three targets were hit in northern Gaza.

Among the sites struck by the Israeli Air Force was a rocket launcher site in the northwestern section of Gaza which contained five rockets, according to one military source.

Terrorist targets in central Gaza were struck as well.

jewishpress