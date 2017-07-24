INTENSIVE EFFORTS TO DEFUSE CRISIS WITH JORDAN OVER DEADLY EMBASSY INCIDENT

Israel worked on various different channels Monday to defuse a diplomatic crisis with Jordan following the stabbing attack of an Israeli security guard at the Israeli embassy in Amman that left him lightly injured and the the assailant and another man dead.

The staff and the security guard remained under a lockdown in the embassy Monday evening, after the Jordanians refused to Israel’s request to enable the guard to travel back to Israel.

The Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement saying that contacts between Israel and Jordan have been held “in a cooperative atmosphere.” The statement also said that there was no Jordanian demand to link the return of the guard to Israel with a removal of the metal detectors.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said at the start of a meeting with visiting Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili that he spoke twice overnight with Israel’s ambassador to Jordan, Einat Schlein, and the security guard.

“I assured the security guard that we will see to bringing him back to Israel; we have experience in this,” he said. “I told both of them that we are holding ongoing contacts with security and government officials in Amman, on all levels, in order to bring the incident to a close as quickly as possible.”

Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) head Nadav Argaman traveled to Amman early Monday to hold talks with the Jordanians, and returned in the afternoon to brief Netanyahu on the discussions. In addition, Jordan’s ambassador Walid Obeidat met with Foreign Ministry officials in Jerusalem who asked for his assistance in ending the crisis.

The drama began Sunday evening when the guard was stabbed in the stomach with a screwdriver by a worker moving furniture in one of the residences in the embassy compound, in what appeared as a spillover to Jordan of the tensions over the Temple Mount.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement, the guard shot the assailant – identified as Mohammed Zakaria al-Jawawdeh, 17– in self defense. Al-Jawawdeh was killed, and another man at the scene – the owner of the compound – was injured and later succumbed to his wounds.

The Israeli guard suffered light injuries.

After hours of negotiations, during which the story was under a censorship in Israel, the Jordanians refused to let the guard be transferred back to Israel.

The Foreign Ministry said that according to the Vienna Convention that covers diplomatic relations, the guard has immunity from investigation and arrest. He, and the rest of the delegation, are currently locked down in the compound, and Israel is not letting the Jordanians investigate the guard.

Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Army Radio that “according to international law he has complete immunity and needs to be transferred to Israel by the Jordanians, and it is forbidden for them to even investigate him.”

The Jordanian police said that the two Jordanian workers from a furniture firm entered the embassy compound, and the owner of the residence was there at the time.

The online edition of Jordanian daily Al Ghad reported that the security guard fired two bullets. The paper said Jordanian security forces arrived at the area and put it on temporary lockdown.

Jordanian police kept an angry crowd that gathered at the embassy after the incident from approaching.

In their statement, the Jordanian police said that after the attack they had sealed the heavily protected embassy in an affluent part of the capital and deployed dozens of anti-terrorism gendarmerie forces.

The attack at the embassy came just two days after thousands of demonstrators in Amman protested against Israel, chanting slogans such as “How beautiful it is to kill soldiers from Jerusalem.

Netanyahu said that contacts are also being conducted on other tracks in order to bring the whole delegation home. He did not elaborate.

“We are doing this responsibly and with determination,” said Netanyahu. “This is also the way we are acting in order to ensure security and quiet on the Temple Mount, in the Old City and in Jerusalem as a whole.”

Eran Lerman, a former deputy head of the National Security Council and currently associated with the Shalem Academic Center in Jerusalem and the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies at Bar-Ilan University, said that both Israel and Jordan have an interest in overcoming the current crisis, and that he did not believe this incident would be a negative turning point in the relationship.

“The basic interests of both countries are very clear,” he said in a conference call put together by The Israel Project. “We are in a very dangerous region — Israel backing for Jordan and Jordan’s cooperation with Israel are vital.”

Lerman said a solution needs to be found whereby the Jordanians will receive the results of an impartial investigation of the guard, but that the Vienna Convention is not violated and the guard will be returned to Israel.

“It is not beyond human capacity to design such a solution,” he said. “Looking at the dramatic situation in Syria, with Islamic State on its last legs and the Iranians trying to declare victory, Israel and Jordan have too much common interest in the balance of the region for this to overshadow that commonality.”