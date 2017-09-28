All international flights to Iraq Kurd capital Erbil to end Friday: Airport chief

All foreign flights to and from the Iraqi Kurdish regional capital Erbil will be suspended from Friday evening

“All international flights without exception to and from Erbil will stop from 6pm (1500 GMT) on Friday following a decision by the Iraqi cabinet and Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi,” she told AFP on Thursday.

Abadi ordered the halt to flights serving airports in Iraqi Kurdistan in retaliation for a Monday independence referendum held in defiance of Baghdad which delivered a resounding 92.73 “yes” vote.

Tensions in the region have been rising since the vote in Kurdishtan.

Mowaffak al-Rubaie, Iraq’s former national security advisor and a Baghdad MP, said on Thursday that the Iraqi government would use “any means possible” to reverse the referendum result.

Rubaie, the chair of government committee of the Iraqi National Alliance, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that the Iraqi government would not rule out using military force.

“This is partition of a country that has been together for 5,000 years. They cannot walk away like this,” he said.

Rubaie’s comments came as Qatar Airways announced it is cancelling flights to Kurdish northern Iraq from Friday until Sunday at the request of Iraq’s Civil Aviation Authority.

The flights to and from Erbil and Sulaymaniyah have been cancelled after the move by the Iraqi government, the carrier said in a statement on its website.

Middle East Eye