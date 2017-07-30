Iran to ask no one’s permission for missiles: Deputy FM

07/30/2017

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs Abbas Araqchi said on Saturday night in an Iranian sate TV interview that one of the outcomes of the JCPOA was that the missile and nuclear issues are no longer considered related.

The missile issue is mentioned in the UNSC Resolution 2231 and it just calls upon Iran ‘not to undertake any activity related to ballistic missiles designed to be capable of delivering nuclear weapons’ and Iranian missiles are not capable of that, Araqchi added.

He also said that Iran won’t let anyone interfere with national security issues and will expand its missile power.

Commenting on Iran’s power, he said that if Iran were a weak country, there was no need for such enmity and sanctions and ‘the fact that the US administration and Congress have been mobilized to pass a law to impose sanctions on Iran shows that Iran is a regional and international power and has become more powerful with the JCPOA.’

Almasdarnews