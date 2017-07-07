Iran: Ayatollah Ali Khamenei calls for strengthening the country’s missile program

07/07/2017

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday called on Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) to reinforce the country’s missile program.

“Work as hard as you can on missiles,” Khamenei said during a meeting with IRGC commanders, according to the official website of the Supreme Leader.

“You can see how much the enemy is suspicious of Iran’s missiles. This should allow you to understand that your work on missiles is very important, “he said.

Khamenei also welcomed the IRGC’s recent missile shooting against the positions of the Islamic State (EI) in Deir-ez-Zor in Syria.

The IRGC announced on 18 June that the missiles of its aerospace forces had targeted the IAD command centers in Deir-ez-Zor, in order to punish “Takfirist terrorists” for the recent double attack in Tehran , The Iranian capital. This double attack claimed the lives of 17 Iranians.