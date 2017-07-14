Iran: Deputy Chief of Staff slams US regime change ‘dream’

A senior Iranian commander has dismissed the Pentagon chief’s call for regime change in the Islamic Republic as a “ridiculous dream”, saying Iran would respond to US officials’ nonsensical talks.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief of Staff of Iran’s Armed Forces Brigadier General Massoud Jazayeri said the Islamic Republic was not perturbed by the remarks.

“The ridiculous dreams of the Americans about the overthrow of the Islamic Republic of Iran is nothing more than disturbed delusions and we are not worried that they have preoccupied themselves in such a way,” he said.

“We will respond to the nonsensical talks of the American authorities in the theaters of action,” Jazayeri added without elaboration.

Addressing a high school journalism student in Mercer Island, a Seattle suburb, James Mattis claimed that Iran was not really a democratic country and acted more like a “revolutionary movement” than a functional state.

Jazayeri said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran, in the framework of its defined goals and policies, will constantly continue to expel foreigners from the region and will not have the least doubt in covering this sacred path.”

Earlier this week, Defense Minister Brigadier General Hossein Dehqan likened the Pentagon chief’s claims to delirious comments by an ill person.

In his remarks on Thursday, Jazayeri also touched on new US sanctions on Iran, saying the Islamic Republic has worked out plans which could damage the US in a big way.

parstoday